Man charged with murder of Anis Omar Zen in Harrow

Masefield Avenue, Stanmore (Google Street View)

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of Anis Omar Zen, who was stabbed to death in Harrow, northwest London, on Monday afternoon.

Saeed Ibrahim, of Stanmore, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Metropolitan Police said.

Anis, 19, was found injured on Masefield Avenue in Stanmore just before 5pm on Monday following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Saeed Ibrahim was arrested on Thursday and charged on Friday.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anis was from Harrow. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote reference CAD 5493/04Sep. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.