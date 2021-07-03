Man charged with murder after 60-year-old killed in Oxford Circus stabbing

The Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a man stabbed outside the Microsoft store in Oxford Circus on Thursday (PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 60-year-old was stabbed to death in central London earlier this week.

The Metropolitan Police said that Stephen Dempsey was attacked outside the Microsoft store in Oxford Circus on Thursday and later died in hospital.

Tedi Fanta Hagos, a 25-year-old man from Ravenhill, Swansea, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday over the killing.

The man, who was dressed in a grey tracksuit, was assisted by an interpreter during the hearing before being remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

Police were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday to reports of a man stabbed in the busy central London area, close to the junction with Regent Street.

The Met Police said on Saturday that Mr Dempsey’s next of kin had been informed about the incident and were being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The force has asked anyone who can help with the investigation to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7129/01Jul, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.