Man charged with murder of 31-year-old Johanita Dogbey in Brixton

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey (Met Police)

A man has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey in Brixton on Monday.

Mohamed Nur, 33, of Bondway, Vauxhall was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has also been charged with a further count of possession of an offensive weapon and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm against two separate women and a man.

The two women and a man suffered slash injuries in separate incidents in Town Hall Parade, Brixton Road and Acre Lane in Brixton, on Saturday, April 29.

Ms Dogbey had been buying a birthday gift for her mother when she was attacked near Brixton’s O2 Academy about 4.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

According to the charges, Nur is suspected of being armed with a pair of scissors on the day he allegedly murdered Ms Dogbye.

It is alleged he had an “offensive weapon, namely a made bladed article - two silver bladed items with blue cloth and rubber band wrapped around it, believed to be an open pair of scissors”.

The day after the stabbing, Nur was allegedly in possession of “a piece of glass taped up to be a weapon” in Brixton Road.

Devout Christian Ms Dogbey founded sickle cell disease charity the Odette Foundation and lived with her family about 300 yards from where she was attacked.

Her father Yao said: “We have no words at this moment. My daughter was beautiful and kind-hearted.”

Announcing the charges, CPS Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for London North Lisa Ramsarran said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Mohamed Nur with murder. This charge is in relation to a woman who was stabbed while walking alone near Stockwell Park Road in Brixton on Monday 1 May 2023.

“Charges have also been authorised in respect of three counts of wounding with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. The alleged offences occurred between 29 April 2023 and 2 May 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Nur are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Nur is due to attend Croydon Magistrates Court on Friday.