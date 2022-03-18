Man charged with manslaughter to appear on breached bail conditions

Dean McNeely, charged with manslaughter, will appear in court next week for breaching his bail conditions. (Natalie Pressman/CBC - image credit)

A man charged with manslaughter will appear in court in Yellowknife next week for breaching his bail conditions.

Dean McNeely, 35, was charged in December in connection with the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man in April 2020.

When announcing the charges, RCMP didn't release many details on the arrest or the suspicious death.

However, the RCMP announcement of the charges came on the heels of Cabin Radio's interview with Evelyn Bishop, who is the mother of the victim, Mark Patrick Ryan.

Court documents indicate McNeely breached his bail conditions earlier this month when he failed to comply with an order to "not possess or consume or purchase alcohol or any illegal intoxicating substances.

He also "failed to remain inside his residence" on March 10, the documents say.

McNeely had been ordered to remain in his residence at all times, unless he was taking his children to or from school, appointments or extra curricular activities, traveling to or from appointments with his bail supervisor or in immediate presence of his surety.

Court documents did not provide details on the two counts of breached probation.

McNeely's prior offences, dating back to 2006, include theft, assault, robbery and possession of illicit substances.

McNeely is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.