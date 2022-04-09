Man charged in indecent exposure incident in Calgary's Mission neighbourhood

·1 min read
Police have charged a man in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred in Calgary&#39;s Mission neighbourhood&#xa0;on April 7.&#xa0; (Bryan Labby/CBC News - image credit)
Police have charged a man in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred in Calgary's Mission neighbourhood on April 7. (Bryan Labby/CBC News - image credit)

Police have charged a 28-year-old Calgary man in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred in Calgary's Mission neighbourhood on April 7.

The man has been charged with one count of committing an indecent act, investigators said in a statement. He will appear in court on Tuesday, May 3.

The victim, whom CBC News has identified as MJ to protect her identity, said she noticed she was being followed by a man in a truck on Thursday at around 4 p.m., as she walked down Elbow Drive and onto Fourth Street S.W.

The man allegedly pulled up on the street alongside her, rolled down his window and attempted to speak to her, at which point MJ noticed he was unclothed from the waist down and "completely masturbating."

She screamed and the man fled southbound along Fourth Street in the truck.

Police said the victim was able to take note of the vehicle's license plate number and provided a detailed description of the perpetrator.

Investigators later identified the vehicle as a white Dodge truck.

MJ said she called police after the incident. When no officers showed up after 40 minutes, she called a friend to pick her up.

"We acknowledge that there were frustrations regarding our response time to this incident and we are working to determine exactly what occurred," said the police in a statement.

"We thank the victim for providing exceptional detail about the suspect and the suspect's vehicle license plate in what was a stressful and disturbing situation."

