Man charged with inciting hatred in Yellowknife

The Yellowknife courthouse. Lloyd Lawrence Blackduck, 54, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29 on a charge of inciting hatred. (Natalie Pressman/CBC - image credit)

A man in Yellowknife is facing a criminal charge that is rarely laid in the Northwest Territories — public incitement of hatred.

Lloyd Lawrence Blackduck was charged in connection with an incident in downtown Yellowknife on Friday. According to court documents, police allege he yelled a racial slur against Black people.

Blackduck was also charged with causing a disturbance, breach of probation and mischief for allegedly interfering with the operation of the downtown Tim Hortons.

The Criminal Code of Canada defines the charge of public incitement of hatred as: "communicating statements in any public place [that] incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace."

Police allege Blackduck, who is 54, was drunk when they charged him with causing a disturbance at Tim Hortons. Two weeks earlier, he was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats in connection with another incident in downtown Yellowknife. In September, he was charged with mischief for knocking over racks of sunglasses and jewelry in Shoppers Drug Mart.

Though this is the first time Blackduck has been charged with inciting hatred, his long criminal record includes previous convictions for mischief, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, break and enter and sexual assault.

He is due in court next on Nov. 29.