Man charged after fire destroys log residence for ski hill workers in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say a man who was on the roof of a log residence for ski hill employees when they responded to a fire there has been charged with arson.

The Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola says in a Facebook post that the three-storey Charleston Residence was destroyed in the fire on Monday afternoon.

Police say in a news release that they were told before they arrived at the scene that there was a male on the roof who appeared to be in distress, and when they got there they spotted him with a weapon.

They say officers de-escalated the situation and convinced him to come down a ladder, but he slipped and fell to the ground and was taken to a Calgary hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old who lives in Lake Louise has since been charged with arson with disregard for human life and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and he remains in custody until a court appearance Friday.

The resort says on Facebook that it is supporting staff members who have lost their homes, and that its summer gondola is closed for a few days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press