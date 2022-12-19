Man charged after eggs were thrown at King Charles

King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown in his direction during a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York - JAMES GLOSSOP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A man has been charged with a public order offence after eggs were thrown at the King during a visit to York last month.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, is due to appear before magistrates in January after he was charged with threatening behaviour.

The international relations student was arrested following an incident in York on November 9, when King Charles and the Queen Consort were visiting the city to unveil a statue of his late mother.

They were being officially welcomed to the city by dignitaries at Micklegate Bar when the eggs were thrown.

The King continued greeting dignitaries, including the Lord Mayor, as each of the four eggs landed on the ground around him.

Neither the King or the Queen Consort were hit in the egg attack.

Mr Thelwell was arrested at the scene and after being questioned was released on police bail.

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised North Yorkshire police to charge Patrick Thelwell with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

“This follows an investigation by police into an incident in which eggs were thrown at HM The King in York on 9 November 2022.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Patrick Thelwell are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Mr Thelwell is due to appear before York Magistrates’ Court on Jan 20 2023.