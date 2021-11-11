Man charged with drunk driving after fatal crash in Lakeshore, Ont.

LAKESHORE, ONTARIO, CANADA — A 55-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving causing death after a two-vehicle crash in Lakeshore, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Provincial police say a passenger in one of the vehicles died of their injuries, while the driver in that vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He's been charged with drunk driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death, and is due in court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police have not released the name of the deceased.

They say their investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press