Man charged in death of security guard at university campus in B.C.: RCMP

KELOWNA, B.C. — The RCMP say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a security guard after she was attacked at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus in Kelowna earlier this year.

The Mounties have said officers responded to a report of an assault on the morning of Feb. 26 and alleged that a man who was working at the university had attacked a security guard, who later died from her injuries.

Kiranjot Kaur identified the woman who died as her 24-year-old cousin Harmandeep Kaur.

She said her cousin had come to Canada as an international student in 2015 and received permanent residency status in January, with plans to become a paramedic.

The RCMP say the provincial prosecution service has approved a charge of second-degree murder against Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn of Kelowna.

The 22-year-old was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press