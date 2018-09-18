Man charged in death of Iowa State star golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena

Iowa State star golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead on a golf course in Ames, Iowa, on Monday morning. (Photo courtesy Iowa State Daily)

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a former Iowa State golfer was found dead on a golf course in Ames, Iowa, on Monday morning.

Police have charged Collin Daniel Richards with first-degree murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena, Ames police announced on Monday night. Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 champion and the Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year last year.

Police were called to Coldwater Golf Links in Ames around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning after golfers on the course found an unattended golf bag on the course. They then found Arozamena “some distance away,” and determined that she had been assaulted before she died.

Police declined to comment on where the body was found or what injuries she suffered. Richards, police said, has no known address.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.”

Arozamena, who hailed from Puente San Miguel, Spain, won the 2018 Big 12 Championship by three strokes in April, and earned All-Big 12 team honors three times in her collegiate career. She was ranked No. 69 nationally by Golfweek, and led the team in stroke average, top-10 finishes and birdies last season. She was also the Iowa State career leader in stroke average, and her 16 top-10 finishes was the second-best in Iowa State history.

“We are all devastated,” Iowa State women’s golf coach Christie Martens said in a statement. “Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life.”

