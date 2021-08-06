Man charged in connection with teen abduction case granted bail

Montreal police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl. She was found and now three men face charges. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

A Quebec Court judge has granted bail to one of the men accused of the hostage taking and forcible confinement of a 16-year-old girl.

The incident triggered an Amber Alert last week. Two other suspects, the victim's brothers, are still behind bars.

The 21-year-old man who was freed on bail will have to respect certain conditions.

He cannot contact the victim, or go anywhere near her school or place of work.

The man must also observe a curfew from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.

The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim. The judge has also ordered a publication ban on all evidence presented in court.

The incident occurred on July 26. Montreal police say they were called to the B12 Burger restaurant, where the girl worked, in Kirkland at around 11:10 pm. The girl had reportedly been forced from the restaurant into a vehicle by one of the suspects.

The Amber Alert went out just after 6:20 a.m and was lifted shortly after. The teen showed up at a local police station.

Four men were initially arrested, but police say they released one of them after it was found he was not involved.

The bail hearing for the two brothers will resume on Monday morning. They also face charges of forcible confinement, hostage taking with an added charge of assault.

One of the brothers also faces a charge of uttering threats against the victim.