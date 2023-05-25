Man charged for breaching publication ban in high school stabbing case

Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., was placed in a hold and secure during the incident on March 20. (Brian MacKay/CBC - image credit)

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man for violating a publication ban in the case of a teenager accused in connection with a stabbing at a local high school.

Police say in late March, they were made aware of social media posts about the youth, who was charged with attempted murder after two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., were stabbed on March 20.

A 30-year-old employee of Nova Scotia Sheriff Services allegedly breached the publication ban provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act by publishing the teen's name or other information that identifies them as having been dealt with under the act.

The 15-year-old, who is a student at the school, has also been charged with aggravated assault, possessing a dangerous weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and mischief.

The school staff members were in hospital in serious but stable condition after the stabbing.

The student was also treated in hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

