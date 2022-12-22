Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing on bus in south London

Streatham High Road in south London (Google Maps)

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in broad daylight aboard a bus in south London.

Police were called to Streatham High Road shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday, to reports a man had been stabbed on a Route 50 service.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 50s with stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Monior Saleh, 35, was charged on Thursday with attempted murder and possession of a knife, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Saleh, of Verran Road in Balham, is remanded in custody to appear at South London Magistrates’ Court on Friday.