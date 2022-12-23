Man charged with attempted murder over Streatham bus stabbing

EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY DECEMBER 15 File photo dated 19/11/21 of police tape near a scene of a suspected crime, as more than 1,100 children were charged with stealing a vehicle in the past three years, official figures show. (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on a bus in south west London.

Monior Saleh, 35, is due to appear at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday facing one count of attemped murder and a second of possessing a knife.

Saleh, from Balham is accused of stabbing a man in his 50s on a Route 50 bus on Streatham High Road on December 21.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to the incident at roughly 2.25pm.

He was remanded in custody to appear before magistrates.

The victim was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where condition has been assessed as non-life threatening.