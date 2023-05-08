Man charged with attempted murder after attack on 71-year-old woman

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 71-year-old woman was attacked in Worcester on Sunday, West Mercia Police have said.

Anthony Roberts, 56, of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, was also charged with sexual assault and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Roberts, who has been remanded in police custody, is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

CHARGED | A man has been charged after a woman was attacked in Worcester yesterday (7 May). Police were called just after 2am on Sunday after a 71 year old woman was attacked in Kleve Walk. She remains in hospital in a critical condition. More details: https://t.co/7UDOgd1aCB pic.twitter.com/y0aqaUnsgc — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) May 8, 2023

The woman, who was attacked in Kleve Walk alongside the River Severn near the city centre at around 2am on Sunday, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police said she suffered multiple stab wounds.

Superintendent Rebecca Love reassured the public that police were treating the attack as “an isolated incident”.