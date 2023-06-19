Man charged with assault after Bebe Rexha hit in the face during New York gig

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assault after pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone at a performance in New York.

Nicolas Malvagna, from New Jersey, was arrested on Sunday following the incident, which left the singer with facial injuries.

Videos shared online from the gig show the phone flying through the air and hitting the star on her forehead, causing her to stumble back and then fall to her knees.

Bebe Rexha (Doug Rexha/PA)

She later reassured fans she was “fine”, posting a picture of her face, which showed a large purple bruise on her eyelid and stitching tape on her eyebrow.

In another picture, which appeared to be taken on the night of the gig, a long cut could be seen underneath her eyebrow while her eyelid looked swollen.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency that Malvagna had been arrested and charged on Sunday.

Friends and famous faces were among those offering their support to Rexha, who is best known for hits including I’m Good (Blue), a collaboration with DJ David Guetta, and Heart Wants What It Wants.

She has also written songs for stars including Eminem, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez.

Rexha, real name Bleta Rexha, was just about to close her set during her Best F’n Night Of My Life Tour in New York when the incident happened.

She is next due to perform on Tuesday at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

She will bring the tour to London on July 28 when she will play the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.