Man Charged With Allegedly Exposing Himself To Mourners Waiting To View The Queen

A 19-year-old man was charged Friday for allegedly exposing himself and “pushing into” two women from behind as they were waiting to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, police said.

Adio Adeshine tried to flee into the Thames as police were called and gave chase, according to reports.

The first woman told officials she initially noticed Adeshine because he appeared to have jumped the line outside the Houses of Parliament. She realized he was getting closer to her before feeling something touching her back, then turned to see he had allegedly exposed himself, Sky News reported.

She later saw Adeshine apparently acting in a similar way toward another woman before police were called.

Adeshine was remanded into custody Friday after he was charged in Westminster Magistrates Court with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Polilce.

“As those present in the queue will have seen, officers were on hand to immediately respond and arrest the man,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said.

“Stewards and police officers in London are present throughout the route to help and support those who are queuing to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen … There has been very little crime or other incidents where officers have had to intervene.”

By Friday morning 34 people had been arrested for a “range of offenses” amid the throngs of people waiting to view the queen, said Cundy, PA Media reported.

Cundy said policing the crowds was the largest single policing event that the Met Police department has ever undertaken. More than 10,000 officers are expected to be on duty each day, PA reported.

By Friday mourners were waiting up to 24 hours to view the queen.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

