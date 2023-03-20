Man Charged on Account of Drug Possession

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a Toronto man following a drug investigation.

Zachary Ardizzi, 30, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He appeared in court on February 23, 2023.

The police seized 23 kilograms of cocaine during the arrest, and later psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and more than $13,000 in Canadian currency were also confiscated as a search warrant was conducted following the arrest. The wholesale value of the cocaine seized is approximately $1,250,000.

Deputy Chief of Regional Operations, Jeff Hill said that the amount of cocaine seized posed a lot of danger to public.

“This is a significant seizure of illicit drugs. Drug interdiction and holding those that place our community at risk accountable, is a high priority for our service. We are committed to the safety and security of our region,” he said.

The HRPS has responded to 74 suspected drug poisonings to date in 2023, of which five were fatal. The authorities urge citizens to provide information regarding the trafficking of illicit drugs to call the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter