Man charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal stabbing

Police say they've charged a man with first-degree murder in a stabbing that occurred Friday night. (Mark Bochsler/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police say they've charged a man with first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing Friday night.

On Friday, police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive at approximately 10:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing inside a building.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, police found a victim with stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified as 37-year-old Marvin Leon Matthew.

Police said Saturday a 30-year-old turned himself in and they charged him with first-degree murder.