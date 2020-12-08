Man charged in 1994 double homicide after cold case reopened
Charges have been laid in a double homicide that happened 26 years ago, Calgary police said in a Tuesday press release.
Leonard Brian Cochrane, 51, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after homicide investigators re-opened a 1994 cold case and re-examined key forensic evidence.
A second suspect is still being sought by police.
"There have been significant advancements in forensic technology since this double homicide occurred," Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit said in a release Tuesday.
"Our investigators work tirelessly to solve each case and bring closure to a victim's family, regardless of how much time has passed. We will continue to re-examine all of our city's unsolved homicides in the pursuit of justice."
Intrusion motivated by marijuana sales, police believe
The double homicide occurred on July 11, 1994, when two intruders entered a home in the 2500 block of 10 Avenue S.E. in Calgary.
Police believe the intrusion was motivated by the sale of marijuana at the residence.
The intruders shot and killed two men inside the home — Barry Christian Buchart, 26, and Trevor Thomas Deakins, 25 — before fleeing.
Despite an extensive investigation, police said that the culprits were not identified.
The file has been reviewed and investigated several times since. In 2019, homicide investigators assigned to the cold case team reopened the file.
A person of interest was identified from forensic evidence that had been gathered in 1994, police said.
It resulted in the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of Queen Isabella Close S.E., and Cochrane's arrest.
He will appear in court on Dec. 11, 2020.
Mother relieved 'long and agonizing' wait ended
Trevor Deakins' mother, Carol Williamson, described the years since the killings occurred as painful, but was glad that her son could finally rest in peace.
"The last 26 years have been long and agonizing, but we never lost hope," Williamson said in the release.
"Our entire family is extremely relieved that Trevor is finally getting the justice he deserves."
Barry Buchart's brother Darcy Buchart said he still hopes for closure and asked for privacy for the family.
"We cannot express enough of our gratitude to the Calgary police homicide unit, for working so hard and never giving up over 26 years, trying to solve the tragic death of my brother Barry and roommate Trevor," said Buchart.
Investigators are still hoping to identify and locate the second suspect involved in the double homicide.
They are asking anyone with information about Leonard Cochrane from 1990 to 1995 to contact the cold case team by calling the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.