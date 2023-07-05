Man canoeing with friend vanishes after branches knock him into river, AK troopers say

A man is missing after branches along an Alaska river knocked him out of his canoe, troopers said.

Stephen Craig, 67 of Wasilla, was trekking alongside a friend in a separate canoe on the Little Susitna River on Tuesday, July 4, when the “overhanging branches” caused his canoe to overturn, Alaska State Troopers said in a July 5 dispatch.

Craig, who was not wearing a flotation device, vanished underwater before his “friend could reach him,”according to troopers.

Multiple agencies searched the river’s waters, as well as looked along the shoreline by foot, troopers said. A helicopter also searched the area.

Troopers said rescuers searched the river for Craig for about five hours on July 4.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers planned to continue searching the area for Craig the following day, troopers said. No further update was provided on July 5.

Little Susitna River is about 60 miles north of Anchorage.

