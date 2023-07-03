Man calls his wife after big Missouri lottery win. ‘Of course she didn’t pick up’

A Missouri Lottery player was seeing zeroes after a big scratch-off win, but his wife sent him to voicemail.

The Warren County man said he purchased a 500X scratch-off ticket at a Phillips gas station in Wright City as he was driving to work. It wasn’t until he got home when he decided to scratch off the ticket, lottery officials said in a June 30 news release.

It ended up being a $50,000 winner.

“I kept seeing all these zeros! I tried to call my wife but of course she didn’t pick up,” the man, who remained anonymous, told lottery officials.

He eventually got ahold of his wife, who said she “was just shocked.”

The 500X scratch-off ticket costs $50 to play and offers three $5 million prizes. There are 50 prizes worth $50,000 and six that yield $1 million.

Wright City is about 50 miles northwest of St. Louis.

