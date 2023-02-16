Man in Calif. fatally run over by SUV he was trying to steal catalytic converter from, authorities say

A man attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Southern California was killed after the driver of the vehicle he tried to steal from ran him over, authorities say.

The incident occurred in a retail parking lot Tuesday night in the city of Palmdale, about 35 miles north of Los Angeles, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a 4x4 Ford Excursion partially backed out of one of the parking spots, another vehicle next to it, and an unidentified man lying on the ground.

Authorities said a woman was asleep in the Ford Excursion when another vehicle with two men and two women pulled up next to it. One of the men exited the other vehicle and began to saw off the catalytic converter from the Ford Excursion.

The sawing woke up the driver in the Ford Excursion; she turned on the car, went in reverse and "felt a bump like she ran something over," police said.

The driver stopped the vehicle immediately, authorities said, as the suspect was left on the ground after he was run over. The driver then alerted authorities for medical attention for the suspect.

The suspect who was run over was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The three other individuals in the other vehicle were detained.

Credit card debt: Inflation drives debt to a record high as consumers feel financially stressed

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed across the nation in recent years. They are stolen because the metals in them – rhodium, palladium and platinum – are highly valuable and worth thousands of dollars, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Catalytic converter thefts have increased 1,215% between 2019 and 2022, the NICB says. The organization recommends taking these steps to prevent your catalytic converter from getting stolen:

Story continues

Install an anti-theft device.

Park trucks in a well-secured enclosed area.

Park personal vehicles in a garage or in a driveway with motion sensor security lights. Always lock your car.

Get your Vehicle Identification Number etched onto your car’s catalytic converter, which will help law enforcement track and identify the stolen parts. This can be done at a muffler shop or at a local NICB catalytic converter event.





Dig deeper

Contributing: Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California catalytic converter theft suspect run over, killed by SUV