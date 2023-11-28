Advertisement

Man buys lottery tickets to give him ‘something to do’ while eating. He hits a jackpot

Mike Stunson
·1 min read
Iowa Lottery

Before sitting down to enjoy his turkey dinner at his local grocery store, an Iowa man got the sudden urge to buy lottery tickets.

For Allen Walker, a 63-year-old man from Algona, the $100,000 Mega Crossword scratch-off tickets were just what he needed to pass the time.

“I went out there on Wednesday to have turkey dinner at the Hy-Vee,” he said in a Nov. 28 news release. “I thought, ‘Well, just for the heck of it, I’ll pick up a couple tickets right now and then it’ll give me something to do besides eating.’”

His dinner time decision led to a $100,000 jackpot win.

As Walker was scratching off one of the tickets, he thought there was something wrong with his ticket because he did not believe he was a jackpot winner.

“I thought that this has got to be some kind of mistake: I missed something or scratched off something I should’ve have,” he told Iowa Lottery officials. “Then even after I confirmed every single letter that was scratch off, I still had to go up and have them check it with the (terminal) before I actually believed I had a $100,000 winner.”

Allen said he plans on investing his winnings.

The $100,000 Mega Crossword game costs $10 to play and features 46 top prizes. Odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1-in-119,287.

Algona is about 135 miles northwest of Des Moines.