Man who burned to death outside Buddhist temple committed suicide: Medical Examiner

The man who burned to death outside an east Fort Worth Buddhist temple was a 38-year-old white man from Fort Worth who committed suicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Star-Telegram is not publishing the man’s name because his death was listed as a suicide.

Police responded to the area of 4700 E. Rosedale St. around 8 p.m. Wednesday to a call that the man was on fire in the street.

The man was found burning on a sidewalk in front of fenced-in property that is the grounds of Chùa Hương Đạo, a Buddhist temple. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website lists the cause of death as a combination of thermal injuries and inhalation of products of combustion.

A monk at the Vietnamese temple who identified himself to a reporter as Rev. Nguyen said he and other monks knew nothing about what happened. Nguyen told the Star-Telegram that a witness across the street saw several cars stop when the man was burning and people try to stop the fire before firefighters and police arrived.

A video of the incident, circulating on social media, showed multiple bystanders attempting to put out the fire as the man, engulfed in flames, lay on his stomach on the sidewalk. Bystanders tried to cover the man in what appeared to be blankets or towels, as others poured water from plastic bottles onto the man.

The man appeared to still be alive at the time of the video. Although the man was not yelling or making noise, he appeared to occasionally move up and down and may have at one point attempted to stand.