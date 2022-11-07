Man brought bag loaded with weapons to Columbia Metropolitan Airport, prosecutor says

A Midlands man was arrested after being stopped with a bag full of weapons at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday in a news release.

David Lee Angell, a 51-year-old Columbia resident, was charged with knowing and willfully entering into an airport area in violation of security requirements and has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court in Columbia, according to the release.

During a court appearance, an FBI special agent testified that Angell was stopped at TSA screening while attempting to board a plane, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A search of Angell’s carry-on bag revealed that he was in possession of three smoke grenades, one set of plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons, two knives, and two cans of pepper spray in his carry-on bag, according to the release.

“All of these items are prohibited from being in a passenger’s carry-on baggage,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The FBI arrested Angell, and bond was denied during an appearance in federal court, according to the release.

If convicted, Angell faces a maximum punishment of one year in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, Columbia Metropolitan Department of Public Safety, and TSA.