Man blown away by girlfriend’s ‘rude’ mid-dinner behavior: ‘She didn’t need to yell at the waitress’

A man sided with a server over his girlfriend and isn’t sure if he made the right decision.

He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. When he and his girlfriend were out to dinner, the waitress provided great service. But someone bumped into the server, causing her to spill a drink on his girlfriend. His girlfriend blamed the waitress, but he didn’t think it was the server’s fault.

“Yesterday, I decided to take my girlfriend out for dinner at a local burger place in town,” he said. “Our waitress for the night was great. She was friendly, enthusiastic, on point with everything and just top-notch service all around. But when she was getting us our drinks, she accidentally ended up spilling some on my girlfriend.”

“It wasn’t her fault, though. She had gotten bumped into by someone. She was quick to apologize and began cleaning up the mess. But my girlfriend wasn’t happy because her dress was ruined. She began yelling at the waitress and asking her to get the manager. I told her she was overreacting, but she didn’t listen.”

The Reddit poster didn’t want the waitress to get into trouble, so he intervened when the manager arrived.

“I could see the fear on our waitress’ face. I didn’t want her to get into any trouble,” he wrote. “So, when the manager came, I stopped my girlfriend before she could say anything. I told the manager that we had excellent service that night, and she was their best waitress. My girlfriend was extremely pissed at me, though, and we left after that.”

“Before leaving, I decided to give the waitress a $50 tip to make up for it. But I didn’t notice my girlfriend saw it. When we got to my car, she was extremely pissed at me and gave me the silent treatment. I apologized to her about it, but she still didn’t reply to me. I dropped her home, and I haven’t heard from her since last night.”

Redditors didn’t think the boyfriend was in the wrong.

“You handled that well,” someone wrote.

“She didn’t need to yell at the waitress,” a user commented.

“[The girlfriend] was over the top and rude for an honest mistake,” another commented.

