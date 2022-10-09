Man blinds other driver with laser, causing her to crash into him, California cops say

A 46-year-old man angry at another driver he thought was going too slowly on a Victor Valley highway ended up causing her to hit his own vehicle, California sheriff’s officials reported.

The driver passed the woman, then slammed on his brakes, prompting her to flash her high-beam headlights at him, about noon Saturday, Oct. 8, on Highway 138 near Phelan, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The Lancaster man responded by flashing a green laser directly into her eyes, the release said. Unable to see, she rear-ended his vehicle.

California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash.

Deputies confiscated the laser and cited the man for brandishing a weapon, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 760-552-6800 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-782-7463.

Phelan is a community of about 14,000 in the Victor Valley area of the Mojave Desert north of San Bernardino.

