Man believed to be suspect in Nottingham killings captured on CCTV trying to break into hostel

(Sky News)

This is the moment an alleged suspect in the Nottingham rampage tried to climb through a window at a hostel just after stabbing two students to death.

Londoner Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber, from Somerset, both 19, were heard screaming for help after they were attacked as they walked back to student halls after a night out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Coates, 65, was then killed during a violent carjacking on his way to work as a school site manager with the suspect speeding off with his white van.

CCTV from a homeless shelter appearing to show a man dressed in black attempting to gain access to a bay window is being examined by detectives.

Alex Pridmore, a trustee of the All Saints Shelter charity, which runs the Seely Hirst House accommodation, said the footage showed someone trying to gain access through a ground-floor window at about 4am on Tuesday.

Mr Pridmore said: “None of our residents were hurt.

“A resident had woken up and shut the window and was able to prevent the man coming in.

“The CCTV has been provided to the police. The resident alerted security, we have 24/7 security on the door.”

A resident at the home, who did not wish to be named, said he “punched” the glass of his bay window to frighten off the man.

(ES Composite)

A man matching the description of the Nottingham killings suspect was denied entry to a supported living complex after two students had been stabbed to death in the street, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The incident was not reported to police at the time, the force said, as it outlined the sequence of Tuesday’s events in more detail.

A statement said: “It is known that a man attacked two University of Nottingham students with a knife on Ilkeston Road on Tuesday 13 June.

“A call was made to police at 4.04am. Police quickly attended and found a male and female student, aged 19, in the street unresponsive.

“Investigations have then revealed that a man matching the description of the suspect had attempted to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but had been denied entry.

“This incident was not reported to the police at the time.

“Police believe the suspect has then attacked a man and stolen his van.”

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking series of events.

“It is unimaginable to understand what they are going through.

“I am very aware of the impact that these horrendous crimes will have had, not only on Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.

“I am determined that we will work with community members, students from both universities and others impacted to reassure and support them. It is important that as a city we stand together.

“I would like to thank the public for their response to these tragic incidents.”

It came as The University of Nottingham has paid tribute to two of its students killed in the Nottingham attacks, describing Barnaby Webber as “fun, friendly, and full of life” and saying that Grace Kumar was “held in the highest regard by her tutors and team mates alike”.

In a statement, university Vice-Chancellor Professor Shearer West said: “It is hard to find the words to express the shock and grief felt across our institution at the senseless loss of two first year students who have had their bright futures brutally curtailed by a seemingly random act of violence.

Story continues

“Grace was a medical student, thriving in her first year of study and inspired to a career in medicine by work placements in a GP surgery and her volunteering for the nationwide vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic. She was a talented sportswoman, playing international hockey for both the U16 and U18 England Hockey Team and Essex U15 Women’s Cricket. She was held in the highest regard by her tutors and team mates alike.

“Barnaby was a history student, with a particular personal interest in geopolitics of both the USA and China. His tutors recall his energy as a student and as fun, friendly, and full of life in his seminars. He too was a sporting talent, playing hockey, rugby and cricket for his school and local clubs and excelling at sports at Nottingham. His role in the Combined Cadet Forces also saw him exhibit his volunteering and leadership skills.

“The university is supporting Grace and Barnaby’s families at this immensely difficult time, and I hope to meet them privately today to express my deep condolences and continue to offer every support at our disposal – although I recognise that nothing will compensate for the loss of a cherished daughter and son.

“I will also join the families at our campus vigil on the Djanogly Terrace at 4pm, where I hope as many of our staff and student community as possible can attend to remember our fellow students and show our support for their families.

“Against this backdrop of deep sadness and loss, I hope we can draw some comfort from the public reaction locally, nationally, and indeed globally to this dreadful crime. Nottingham is a wonderful and distinctive city, and our University and civic communities are united both in our grief and in our knowledge that this terrible act is not what our city is about.”