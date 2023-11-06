Man being mauled by dogs shoots and kills one of them, Utah police say

A man fatally shot a dog after it attacked him and another man, Utah police said.

Three dogs were attacking two men who lived in the area on Nov. 5, according to a Facebook post by the Clinton City Police Department.

One of the victims fired a gun toward two of the dogs, fatally hitting one of them before officers got there, police said. The other two dogs involved in the attack ran away.

Both men had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One man was sent to a local hospital, and the other was treated at the scene, officials said.

Officers, with the help of Davis County Animal Control, identified the owner and later found out one of the dogs was still missing, the post said.

Police announced Nov. 6 that the third dog had been found.

Clinton is about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Family dog attacks and kills ‘loving’ young boy on Halloween, Washington police say

Deputy ‘executed’ family’s dog after he got lost during storm, Missouri lawsuit says

63-year-old loses leg after pack of dogs attacks in her backyard, Utah cops say