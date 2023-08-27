Man beats pregnant girlfriend, then is shot and killed by her relative, Texas cops say

A Texas man was shot and killed after authorities said he beat his pregnant girlfriend at a Houston apartment complex, police told news outlets.

The Houston Police Department received a call about a disturbance at 1 a.m. Aug. 26 at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side, KTRK reported. Gunshots rang out as officers arrived at the scene, police told the TV station.

Investigators say a man kicked open the door to his pregnant girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her, KHOU reported.

After the attack, he left the unit and went to the front of the complex, police told the station. The woman and a family member found the boyfriend there, according to police, and the relative fatally shot him.

The family member was taken into custody, police told the Houston Chronicle.

Investigators believe a weapon may have been used during the assault, and it’s possible the family member acted in self-defense, the newspaper reported.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

