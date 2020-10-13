Man in awe over stranger’s heartwarming response to his missing bicycle: ‘He is a legend’

An act of kindness that happened in July is just now going viral on Reddit a few months later.

A Reddit user shared the story of Steve Farmer, a train commuter, and Abdul Muneeb, a railway worker in London, in the forum “Humans Being Bros.” One day, Farmer left his bike locked in a train station. But when he returned he was certain it had been stolen.

“Left work at 6 p.m. to find just the cut lock and no bike. Resigned to never seeing my trust stead again, asked the station if they have cameras. A guy appeared waving at me, asked me to put the code into my cut lock. He replied, ‘I have your bike’ with a smile I will never forget! His name is Abdul and he works for South Eastern Railways,” Farmer wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post that was reshared on Twitter.

Muneeb later shared with the Express and Star what went down while Farmer was away.

“I heard the sound of a lock being snapped and I didn’t think twice. I said, ‘You’re not taking that back.’ I couldn’t let that happen,” Muneeb said. “Voices were raised a little — I said, ‘It’s not your bike.’ I have a bike and cycle to work — I know what value they have to people. The guy eventually gave up and walked off. I put the bike into safe storage because the lock had been broken.”

Farmer praised the worker for being a Good Samaritan.

“He [Muneeb] then took it inside and waited four hours after his shift to personally make sure I got my bike back,” Farmer wrote in the post. “The world needs more Abduls. He is a legend of a man and a credit to his employer.”

In the end, a little kindness always goes a long way.

If you enjoyed this story, you might also want to read about how this heroic stranger’s quick thinking saved a woman from frightening men.

More from In The Know:



Artist uses extensions to create beautiful portraits of black hair



Amazon’s new shop helps you find home essentials easier



People are ‘hooked’ on this $30 anti-aging set at Ulta



Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok

The post Man in awe over stranger’s heartwarming response to his missing bicycle: ‘He is a legend’ appeared first on In The Know.