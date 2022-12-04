Man asked brother where to ‘get a good knife’ before stabbing their mom, IN cops say

A man is accused of repeatedly stabbing his mother at her apartment in Indiana, police say.

Following up on a request from a concerned family member, officers with the Batesville Police Department went to the woman’s home at Golden Villa Apartments for a welfare check around 9 p.m. on Dec. 1, the department said in a news release.

Inside, they found the woman on the floor of her bedroom with wounds to her neck and chest, and a bloody knife at the foot of the bed, police said. Officers also saw her son, Dalton Hall, in the hallway outside of her apartment.

The woman was still alive and first responders were doing what they could to keep it that way. While EMS workers tended to her injuries, she told them her son was responsible, that he had ”strangled and stabbed” her “multiple times,” according to the release.

Investigators searched the apartment and Hall himself, collecting numerous pieces of evidence. They also spoke with several people, including Hall’s brother, who told investigators that Hall had asked him “where he could get a good knife” earlier in the day.

Police arrested Hall and he was booked into the Ripley County Jail on assault and battery charges, records show.

His bond has been set at $1 million, according to police.

Hall’s mom was taken by helicopter to a trauma center in Indianapolis. Police did not comment on her condition.

The town of Batesville is about 67 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

