Man arrested after worshipper stabbed outside church on Easter Sunday

The attack took place outside St Stephen’s Church in Sneinton (Google )

A man has been arrested after a worshipper was stabbed outside a church following an Easter Sunday service.

The attack took place at St Stephen’s Church in Sneinton, Nottinghamshire, with the victim sustaining injuries to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

It was reported that the victim was a regular churchgoer and that the attacker, who had followed him out of the church, had attended only a couple of services there.

The Rev Lynda Blakeley, the curate at St Stephen’s, said: “All I can say is that our thoughts and prayers are with everybody affected by this very difficult situation.”

Officers from Nottinghamshire police were called to the scene at roughly 10.50am. They are appealing for witnesses and the suspect remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dickson said: “Police arrested a 20-year-old man shortly after the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody ... Despite the large police presence in the area, I’d like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to the community.”