Man arrested after woman fearing her safety dialled 999 and pretended to order a pizza

A man has been arrested after a woman called 999 and said she would like to order a pizza in a desperate plea for help.

The quick-thinking police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in trouble, to which she confirmed "yes", North Yorkshire Police said.

As the woman was only able to answer "yes" and "no" to questions, police established she was on a bus in York and was at risk of harm from a man who was with her.

While keeping the phone line open, the call handler was also able to text her for more information.

Officers managed to locate the bus using an online tracker and bring it to a stop.

A 40-year-old man from Leeds was arrested in connection with the incident, the force said.

He was later released with no further action, although the woman has been provided with safeguarding and support.

Inspector Dan Spence, force incident manager in North Yorkshire Police's Control Room, said: "This was really good work by everyone involved, allowing us to take immediate action to safeguard a vulnerable woman.

"I'm aware of people using the 'pizza ordering' technique abroad to contact the police, but I cannot recall a similar call in North Yorkshire."

The force has offered advice to people in similar situations - clarifying all 999 calls are directed to call centres and answered by BT operators.

They will ask which service you need, and if no service is requested but anything suspicious is heard throughout the process, the operator will connect you to a police call handler.

"It is always best to speak to the operator if you can, even by whispering. You may also be asked to cough or tap the keys on your phone in response to questions," the force said.

"The police call handler will attempt to communicate with you by asking simple yes or no questions. If you are not able to speak, listen carefully to the questions and instructions from the call handler so we can assess your call and arrange help if needed."