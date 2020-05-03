Man arrested after woman dies in Suffolk shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was shot in Suffolk.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the A14 motorway in Barham shortly before 4.45am on Sunday after receiving reports a woman had been shot.
Officers found a woman, in her 40s, with serious injuries and in a critical condition. She was taken to Ipswich Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A police cordon is in place at the property while an investigation is carried out.
