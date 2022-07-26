Man arrested in WA over 2005 death of German backpacker Simone Strobel in Lismore

A man has been arrested in Western Australia over the death of German backpacker Simone Monika Strobel in Lismore in 2005.

Police on Tuesday said New South Wales homicide detectives had travelled to WA where the 42-year-old man was taken into custody with the assistance of WA officers. The arrest follows a 17-year investigation.

The naked body of 25-year-old Strobel was found in Lismore on NSW’s far north coast in February 2005, five days after she was reported missing.

Her body was found under palm fronds at a sports ground less than 100 metres from the caravan park where she was last seen after a night out with her boyfriend and friends.

Strobel was a kindergarten teacher and had spent the fortnight before her death travelling along the east coast of Australia.

Then-state coroner Paul McMahon ruled in 2007 that there was not enough evidence to lay charges over Strobel’s death.

NSW homicide police on Tuesday said they had worked with their counterparts in Germany during the investigation. A $1m reward for information was issued by the NSW government in October 2020.

No charges have yet been laid.