Man arrested in Victoria assaults where women were splashed with chemical liquid

·1 min read

VICTORIA — Police in Victoria are looking for more potential victims or witnesses after a man was arrested for a series of assaults in the city's downtown where women were allegedly splashed with a burning liquid.

The department previously asked for the public's help investigating two separate cases where women had a liquid splashed on their legs, causing burning and skin irritation.

Police say that since November, there have been more similar incidents targeting women in the downtown core.

They say investigators arrested a suspect in relation to the incidents on Friday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be additional victims.

They are now asking that anyone who has witnessed or may have experienced a similar encounter to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press

