Man arrested after 'trying to steal supermarket cash machine using crane'

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a mobile crane and attempted to use it to steal a cash machine from a local supermarket.

Police were called to a building site in Yapton Road, Barnham, West Sussex, at 2.15am on Tuesday after a report that a small crane had been stolen.

Officers were then deployed to nearby cash machines and found an aggravated burglary in progress at a Co-op store in Barnham.

A man was arrested after being chased by officers on foot.

A Sussex Police spokesman said, "The driver of the crane, a 43-year-old man, from Ashford, Middlesex, was detained after a short foot chase and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage.

"He remains in custody at this time."

A white Volvo XC60 was also seen leaving the scene.