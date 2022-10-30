Man arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman in Merseyside

Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed in the latest fatal shooting on Merseyside.

Police found the body of the woman, who was in her 50s, at 1.45am on Sunday after being called to an address in Moreton on the Wirral.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in Meadowbrook Road, with an injury to her chest consistent with a gunshot wound, Merseyside police said in statement.

Officers arrested a 79-year-old man, who was known to the victim, on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody for questioning.

On Sunday morning, a police cordon remained place on Meadowbrook Road, as officers carried out forensic examinations, CCTV checks and house-to-house inquiries.

CI Derek Riley said: “Although a man has been arrested following the tragic death of this woman in Moreton, we are still in the very early stages of our investigation and inquiries into the incident are still ongoing in the area.”

He appealed for witnesses to contact the police. “I would ask anyone who was in the area of Meadowbrook Road in the very early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch as this could be vital to our inquiries.”

The incident is that latest in recent spate of fatal shootings in the area. In one week in August, three people were shot dead in separate incidents, including nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Before those deaths, there had been no fatal shootings on Merseyside for the previous 13 months.