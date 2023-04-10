Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Southampton flat

Police were called to reports of a disturbance (PA Wire)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a block of flats in Southampton.

Police rushed to Havre Towers in International Way just after 6.30am on Monday following reports of a disturbance in a tower block.

A 52-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.

A cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

A police spokesman said: “We encourage anyone with information to please not speculate on the circumstances online and to provide all information to police in the first instance.”