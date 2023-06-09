Man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting at Idaho hot springs

A man has been arrested after police alleged that he shot and killed a 39-year-old woman at an Idaho hot springs.

Manuel Cabrera, 24, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to a Facebook post from the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, the county’s dispatch center received a 911 call that a woman had been fatally shot near Bruneau, about 20 miles south of Mountain Home.

Police said they initially detained two people, but after questioning, they arrested only Cabrera.

The woman hasn’t been identified — that is typically done by the coroner’s office — but The Owyhee Avalanche reported that she was from Ada County. Owyhee County Chief Deputy Steve Crawford told the Idaho Statesman by phone that he couldn’t confirm where she was from.

Idaho State Police investigators are taking the lead on the inquiry at Owyhee County Sheriff Larry Kendrick’s request. The Statesman has reached out to them for additional information.