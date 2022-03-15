Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Fort Worth teen in January shooting, police say

A Fort Worth man was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in January.

Kevin Desdunes, 22, was booked Friday afternoon on suspicion of murder. He also faces two charges of aggravated assault, and his bond has been set at $500,000, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, 18-year-old Daequon Macon, of Fort Worth, died from a gunshot wound to the head. He was shot in the living room of a house in south Fort Worth on the morning of Jan. 16.

His death, which occurred in the 4200 block of Glen Abbey Drive, was ruled a homicide.

Two other people were injured in the shooting after a disturbance erupted during a gathering at the house around 2:30 a.m., police have said.