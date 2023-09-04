Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal collisions in Coventry

Photograph: Barry Dean/PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and sectioned under the Mental Health Act after two people were killed when they were hit by a car in separate collisions in Coventry.

West Midlands police said they detained a 33-year-old man after a series of collisions in the city at about 8am on Sunday. They confirmed that the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

Two pedestrians were hit on Gosford Street in the city centre, one of whom, aged 44, died from their injuries. A 47-year-old cyclist was killed when he was hit by the same vehicle on Woodway Lane, about four miles away on the north-east outskirts of the city.

The driver of the car then crashed into a house on Beckbury Road, where he fled the vehicle, and police called in a drones team and dog unit to help locate him before he was arrested at about 9am.

Flowers and candles were being left at the scene where the cyclist was killed. He was returning home from a nightshift at the nearby University hospital less than a mile away, where he was a support worker.

He had two children, both of whom had left messages addressed to their father. “I wish I could turn back time to at least tell you I love you one last time,” one read. “I will try to be a better daughter and sister so please don’t worry about us.”

The other read: “You were a good dad. Thank you for taking care of us.”

Friends and colleagues who were leaving flowers at the roadside described him as a “very happy man” who was “always helping people”. “It’s so horrible for the family,” one said.

Barry Dean, a 76-year-old retired builder, owns the house on Beckbury Road that the driver crashed into shortly after hitting the cyclist, and was in the process of relocating on Monday.

He said he was watching football in his living room on Sunday morning when he heard a loud bang outside, but by the time he unlocked his front door, the driver had fled.

The crash removed a large chunk of the front wall of his house, as well as damaging the gas and electric meters, and he and his wife will have to live elsewhere while the damage is fixed.

Story continues

“It was all a bit of a shock – not what you expect on a Sunday morning,” he said. “And now we’ve got to move out, we’ve got no gas or electric. He had to pick my house, didn’t he?”

“But this is only bricks and mortar, it can be repaired – they [the victims] can’t be repaired can they?” he added. “It’s awful. I feel for them and their families.”

Gosford Street, where two pedestrians were hit, is a 15-minute drive away through largely residential streets.

On Monday the road, which runs through the Coventry University campus, had reopened and normal business resumed.

One worker at a cafe on the street, which closed on Sunday after police cordoned off the area, said the news of the deaths had “made her shudder” and made the city “feel unsafe”. She said: “We had no idea people had died until we saw it in the news.”

She said she had seen sand piled in the street that she believed was to cover blood after the collision.

The other pedestrian who was struck on Gosford Street was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, West Midlands police said.

The force said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and we’ll be doing all we can to support them during this deeply distressing time.

“We’re not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened, and from the information we have this is not being treated as terror-related.”