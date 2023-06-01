Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 17, and girl, 12, die off Bournemouth Pier

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Wednesday - MaxWillcock/BNPS

A man has been arrested after two teenagers died off Bournemouth Pier.

A 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were pulled from the water with “critical injuries” shortly after 4.30pm in the water off the Dorset beach.

They later died in hospital and eight other people, who were in the same group of ten children recovered from the water, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Dorset Police said: “Following enquiries, a man aged in his 40s who was on the water at the time has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.”

An investigation has been launched and it is not yet clear how the boy and girl, who died in hospital, got into difficulty at a time when the beach was crowded with thousands of families enjoying 23C sun during the May half-term holiday.

Multiple emergency crews tried to rescue people from the water - BNPS

Witnesses reported their shock as they saw “loads of people rushing on to the beach” as two air ambulances, RNLI lifeguards and a lifeboat, South West Ambulance Service paramedics and Poole and Southbourne coastguard descended on the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

The beach and the nearby Pier Approach were cleared, with a “major incident” declared and a cordon set up.

In a statement, Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The force said it received a report from paramedics at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon of people requiring assistance on the beach off Bournemouth Pier.

One witness, Paul Moyce, 61, said he thought those involved had been jumping into the sea off the pier, though this has not been confirmed.

“I think they went off the end of the pier and went out too far,” he told Mailonline. “They must have got caught by the current. I lived here for 61 years and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The beach was packed at the time of the incident - BNPS

Ritta Saruchera said her daughter and her friend were in the sea at the time when they saw what happened.

“They were coming back out of the water when they saw a teenage boy struggling,” she told the website.

“We went to get help from the lifeguard and inform them of what was happening. There were three young men out there and they have been searching for a fourth.”

Kathryn Walton, from Oxford, was also on the scene with her family and described seeing lifeguards and “loads of people rushing on to the beach”.

Worrying scenes at the beach in Bournemouth, police, air and road ambulances, all in attendance. pic.twitter.com/gIMNjr9U1l — Matt Graveling (@mattgraveling) May 31, 2023

Eeman Qamar, from Southampton, was on the beach with her mother and three-month-old baby, said that shortly after 4pm, lifeguards began to tell people to clear the beach, saying there had been a major incident.

“After about 20 minutes, the first air ambulance arrived and landed right in the middle of the beach,” she said.

“The lifeguards started getting on jet skis and boats, searching the sea and about 20 minutes later the second air ambulance arrived and it took another hour-and-a-half for them to finish the whole search and rescue operation.”

#Bournemouth beach major incident, rescue operation is underway. Situation is grave and tense, hoping for everyone’s safety 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/TckscEMTGr — Eeman (@Eemanq) May 31, 2023

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the tragedy was a “salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present”.

“A dreadful event in circumstances when they were enjoying beautiful weather in our town. So sad,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to the lifeguards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.”

