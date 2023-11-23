Man arrested on suspicion of hate crimes after Jewish woman's car set on fire in Tottenham

The woman was hit by a volley of abuse in Townsend Road. (Google)

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of hate crime offences after a Jewish woman's car was set on fire in north London.

The 55-year-old was detained on suspicion of arson and racially aggravated harassment.

He was taken to a north London police station where he is being questioned.

He is suspected of having racially abused the woman, in her 30s, in the street at Townsend Road, Tottenham, on November 6 having allegedly set fire to her car two weeks before.

Detective Sergeant Chris Church, of North Area CID, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim who was just going about her day.

“We simply won’t tolerate hate crime and those who commit such abhorrent crimes will be prosecuted.

“While the victim in this case was not physically harmed, the effects of being a victim can be damaging and long lasting. We continue to support her and her family.

“All reports of hate crime are taken seriously and I would like to reassure all of our communities that we have specially trained officers who investigate these cases with a view to taking robust action against offenders. If you encounter hate please do report it.”

Any witnesses or victims of hate crime victim of hate crime are asked to call call 101 or report online. In an emergency always dial 999. To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.