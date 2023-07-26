Man arrested, suspicion of evidence tampering in case where 12-year-old shot by toddler

A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Trey’Shawn Eunes, who police say was accidentally shot by a toddler, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Decarlos Jordan was arrested and is charged with suspicion of tampering with evidence at the scene of the shooting. He is being held in Tarrant County custody, according to jail records.

Trey’Shawn was at a Juneteenth barbecue at a music video in a strip mall at 5504 Brentwood Stair Road, playing video games with a friend of his father’s, when a toddler picked up a gun and shot him, according to police and Trey’Shawn’s mother, Lakesha Bay.

Trey’Shawn was taken to a hospital where he died. Bay said Trey’Shawn was shot through his side, and the bullet went through his lung. She also said that police told her the gun was taken from the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests were made the day of the shooting.

Police have not commented on who the gun belongs to or how the toddler was able to get a hold of it.

Community members gathered June 25 for a fundraiser for Trey’Shawn’s family at Daesy’s Tropical Sno in Arlington, arranged by the owner of the snow-cone shop and by some of Trey’Shawn’s teachers.

“He really just liked to be friends with everybody,” Trey’Shawn’s mother said. “If there was a kid at the park being left out, he would be going to that one kid who wasn’t playing with anybody and bring that kid into the group. That’s the kind of person Trey’Shawn was. He loved to bring people together.”