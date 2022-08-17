Man arrested in Sacramento fire that burned U-Haul trucks, caused over $500,000 in damage

Investigators have arrested a man on suspicion of starting a fire that burned eight moving trucks last month while trying to steal gasoline at a U-Haul center in Sacramento, causing over $500,000 worth of damage.

Nicholas Rea, 38, was arrested on suspicion of recklessly causing a fire at the U-Haul of Downtown Sacramento on July 31, the Sacramento Fire Department announced Wednesday in a news release.

Rea was booked Saturday at the Sacramento County Jail, where he remained in custody without bail on Wednesday afternoon. He also is being held on arrest warrants out of Mendocino County.

The fire was reported about 2:45 a.m. at the U-Haul location at Broadway and Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento’s Curtis Park neighborhood.

Fire officials have said the blaze caused heavy damage to seven U-Haul box trucks and minor damage to one truck. Firefighters contained and extinguished the flames in about 30 to 40 minutes.

Investigators believe Rea started the fire while trying commit gasoline theft, according to the Fire Department. The estimated damage to the commercial U-Haul trucks was estimated to be more than $500,000, fire officials said.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fire to call the Arson Tip Line at 916-808-8732 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.