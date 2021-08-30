Man Arrested for Protesting Bangle Seller Incident Has Links With Pak: MP Govt

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday, 30 August, said that the state administration has uncovered 'evidence' establishing links between Pakistan and a man involved in a protest over Indore's bangle seller incident, news agency PTI reported.

As per the report, the man, identified as Altamash Khan, who had spread inflammatory messages after the incident, is associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra stated, "As per the evidence found (during the investigation), one of the arrested persons, Altamash Khan, who staged a protest at a police station (in Indore) after the bangle seller incident, has links with Pakistan through WhatsApp and Facebook," PTI quoted.

He added that "objectionable" material, such as videos and audios, have been seized from Khan.

Khan, along with Mohammad Imran Ansari, Javed Khan, and Syed Irfan Ali were arrested on Saturday, 28 Ausgust, after a case under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) as well as other concerned sections of the Indian Penal Code was filed against the four of them.

As per the police, they were spreading inflammatory messages online and conspiring to stir rioting in Indore city.

"The objectionable material found with (Altamash) Khan was enough to disturb the peace in Madhya Pradesh. Interrogation of these four arrested people is underway," Mishra added, PTI reported.

What Was the Indore Incident

Tasleem Ali, a Muslim bangle seller in Govind Nagar, Indore was thrashed by a mob on 22 August.

The incident was recorded in a video that went viral. In the video, the violent crowd is heard hurling statements like 'He is a Muslim', 'Dare you come in a Hindu area again', 'Everyone hit at least once'.

Police had arrested four people over the incident.

On 23 August, Ali was arrested by police after an FIR was registered against the man under nine sections, including two under the POCSO Act over allegations of molestation.

(With inputs from PTI)

